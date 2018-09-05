Health | Student wakes from two-months coma

A local 20-year-old Huaqiao University student, who was transferred back to Macau two months ago after she contracted encephalitis while at university in the Fujian Province, has finally woken up from her coma condition.

The student who suffered severe brain damage from the encephalitis has awoken and the doctors at the Conde de São Januário Hospital (CHCSJ) are more optimistic about her condition after a initially pessimistic prognosis, TDM reported.

The physicians at CHCSJ now expect that the patient can soon leave the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and continue her recovery in a common infirmary, although there are no certainties of when she might leave the hospital.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, has been following the case and yesterday paid another visit to the patient.

Exiting from his visit, Tam said, “I look at her as if I’m looking at my own daughter [who is of the same age]. I am very happy she has overcome death.”

The impressive recovery of the patient was even described by the director of the ICU as a “miracle.”

“I can say that it is a miracle for me because at the time we received the patient we were not very optimistic about the possibility of a recovery from the patient. It was a path with a lot of challenges,” said Liu Xiu Peng. RM

