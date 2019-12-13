Health tender opened for Islands Hospital Lab

The government has announced the opening of the public tender for the construction of the main laboratory facility of the Islands District Medical Complex. The announcement was published Wednesday in the Official Gazette.

The tender will be open until 5 p.m. of February 12 next year and the bids will be opened the next day (February 13) at 9:30 a.m. at the Infrastructure Development Office headquarters.

The tender establishes a maximum construction time of 820 working days. This is subdivided into two intermediate construction deadlines of 360 days to construct the main foundations and basement floors until the ground-floor level, and 210 working days to complete the building structure from the ground-floor level to the rooftop.

When completed, the main laboratory building will have 17 floors and occupy a gross floor area of 56,100 square meters.

According to the most recent government estimates, the Islands Hospital construction is budgeted at over MOP10 billion.

The health facility is not expected to enter into operation before 2024, a delay of over five years from original plans to open the facility this year.

Earlier this month, the government announced that it was looking at implementing a new project development system aiming to shorten the delays in the medical facility’s development. The system enforces shared responsibilities over the project among different public departments.