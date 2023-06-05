Held for 30 years, candlelight vigils remembering Tiananmen are not to return

Held for three decades, the candlelight vigils that aimed to shed light on the events that took place at Tiananmen Square in Beijing in what become known as the “June Forth Incident” are not to return.

So says Au Kam San, one of the leaders of the Democratic Development Union (UMDD), the group that annually organized the event.

In a report by All About Macau, Au addressed the state of affairs for the vigil since the early years and particularly over the last few years, noting the recent rulings from the Court of Final Appeal (TUI) in response to the appeal from the group for the hosting of a gathering in 2021, as well as the information provided on the decision to disqualify Au from running in the Legislative Assembly (AL) elections.

For the political activist and former lawmaker, it is clear that authorities have made the event illegal and so nobody will dare to challenge the authorities, especially when taking into account the consequences of such disobedience.

Still, Au said that he believes that the event, held for thirty years, normally at Senado Square, was never illegal during all those years.

Following the decision not to authorize holding the event over the past three years, despite being justified under Covid-19 prevention and control measures, Au and his partner at AL and UMDD, Ng Kuok Cheong, decided late last week to disband the group.

At that time, Au explained to Radio Free Asia that the current political atmosphere [related to the passage and entry into force of the new National Security Law] could have an impact on the UMDD members, with the best option being to dissolve the group before this law takes effect.

On the topic of the June 4 gatherings, the Times inquired of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) whether any person or group has applied to host any public event on this date this year.

In response, the PSP said that the force has not received any request regarding public events for the day.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, police detained eight people, including activists and artists, on the eve of the 34th anniversary.

Police said in a statement late Saturday that four people have been arrested for allegedly disrupting order in public spaces or carrying out acts with seditious intent. Four others were taken away for investigation on suspicion of breaching public peace.

For decades, tens of thousands of Hong Kongers held an annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park each June 4 to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

In Beijing, additional security was seen around Tiananmen Square, which has long been ringed with security checks requiring those entering to show identification, according to a report issued by the Associated Press. Those passing by foot or on bicycle on Changan Avenue running north of the square were also stopped and forced to show identification. Those with journalist visas in their passports were told they needed special permission to approach the area.