Helicopter services resume this weekend

Helicopter transport services between Macau and Hong Kong as well as Shenzhen will resume Friday (Jan. 26), operator East Asia Airlines Ltd has announced.

According to the same source, the services will continue to operate under the tradename Sky Shuttle, offering scheduled flights between Hong Kong and Macau, as well as between Macau and Shenzhen.

The service has been suspended since 2020 due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

In a note published by Sky Shuttle, the company also announced the new timetable and fares.

The company plans to operate two round-trip flights between Hong Kong and Macau (Thursday to Monday), as well as one round-trip flight between Macau and Shenzhen (Thursday to Monday).

The flight duration for each leg will be approximately 15 minutes.

Bookings can now be made through Turbojet and Sky Shuttle ticket offices and the official website.

The company said the resumption of operations is expected to solidify Sky Shuttle’s position as a unique and integral element in the high-end transportation sector of the Greater Bay Area market. Staff Reporter

Timetable

Macau-Hong Kong:

Macau to Hong Kong: 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Hong Kong to Macau: 10:30 a.m., 5 p.m.

Macau-Shenzhen:

Macau to Shenzhen: 1 p.m.

Shenzhen to Macau: 1:30 p.m.