Heliport holds full-scale emergency exercise

The Outer Harbour Heliport conducted a full-scale emergency exercise last night, simulating a helicopter accident with injuries. The simulation involved a helicopter crash upon take-off resulting in two passengers suffering severe injuries while crews were uninjured. Upon receiving notification of the incident, emergency responders including customs, police, fire and medical personnel assembled at the command center. Fire crews provided initial medical care to the injured passengers before their simulated transport to the hospital. The hour-long exercise was intended to test the heliport’s emergency response procedures and coordination between agencies, and involved approximately 100 personnel and seven rescue vehicles.

Related