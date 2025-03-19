Hengqin Port hits 2.59 million vehicles in one year of ‘one-stop’ operations

Hengqin Customs reported that as of 3 p.m. yesterday, more than 2.59 million vehicles had passed through the port.

It has been a year since the port’s “one-stop” inspection lane began operating.

On March 18 last year, 30 “one-stop” inspection lanes for passengers and commercial vehicles began operating at Hengqin Port.

The daily maximum flow has exceeded 9,100 vehicles.

Zhang Xi, head of the Regulatory Division of Hengqin Customs, stated that the new lane processes over 7,000 vehicles daily, improving overall traffic efficiency.

During peak hours, vehicles are now able to pass through the port almost immediately. Additionally, the shared vehicle inspection image data between Guangdong and Macau, along with joint radiation detection efforts for cargo, has further reduced cargo clearance times, enhancing the efficiency of logistics between the two regions.

Hengqin Customs emphasized that the port’s one-year operation of its differentiated clearance management policy has been smooth, and efforts to improve regulatory services will continue, “optimizing the crossing experience and expanding high-quality living spaces for Macau residents in Hengqin.” Staff Reporter