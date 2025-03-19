Electoral commission investigates allegations of nomination pressure

The Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEL) is looking into allegations that individuals were pressured into signing nomination forms for the formation of a nominating committee.

Chairman Seng Ioi Man stated that gathering details on the case has proven challenging but assured the public that the commission would continue its investigation.

The commission is investigating reports that an individual was allegedly asked to sign a nomination form while replacing his or her Elderly Macau Pass at a service point.

“The commission is concerned about this incident, and we are trying to find out more about it,” Seng told the press.

“However, at present, through various channels, there is no way to gather more information about this specific case. This has made it more difficult for us to follow up. However, it does not mean that we are not concerned about it. We are very concerned about all issues related to this in society,” he added.

Concerns were also raised on social media by individuals claiming to be teachers, who alleged that their schools had asked them to collect signatures.

“We have also received feedback from a member of an organization who was pressured to submit a specified number of nomination forms,” Seng said.

“I am not saying that I have received an overwhelming number of complaints, […] but since we currently have limited information to inquire about and reflect on, we need to further understand the details,” he added.

Seng also announced that the CAEL would hold a briefing session with school representatives to address the issue.

“Voters and all those who assist in soliciting voters to form the nominating committee should sign voluntarily and clearly,” he stated.

“Coercing or defrauding others into signing is a criminal offense. If an investigation confirms wrongdoing, the nomination forms will be invalidated. Anyone who feels they have been coerced or deceived into signing should report the matter to the CAEL or the Commission Against Corruption.”

Seng also addressed questions regarding candidates previously disqualified from the seventh Legislative Assembly election. According to the election law, individuals who are deemed not to support the Basic Law and who lack loyalty to the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) are ineligible to run for election again for five years.