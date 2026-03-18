High-speed rail project to begin this year, marking Macau’s first in national network

The Macau delegation to the National People’s Congress (NPC) has urged Beijing to expedite the construction of the Shenzhen-Zhuhai-Macau high-speed rail line, with Zhuhai authorities confirming plans to begin construction this year.

Local NPC deputies have called on the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the National Railway Administration, and China State Railway Group to include the Shenzhen-Zhuhai (Macau) High-Speed Railway project in the “Medium- and Long-Term Railway Network Plan for the New Era” and the “15th Five-Year Plan for Railway Development” as a priority construction project.

They urged the acceleration of preliminary studies and a prompt commencement of construction to bolster the development of a world-class urban agglomeration.

Notably, Lao Ngai Leong, one of the 12 deputies, proposed that the central government lead the establishment of a regular, high-level coordination mechanism involving the NDRC and other relevant ministries, along with local governments in Guangdong, Macau, and Zhuhai, to advance major initiatives such as airport synergy, airspace optimization, and port innovation.

He expressed hope that the mainland would support the joint development of a comprehensive air cargo hub between Macau and Zhuhai and the expansion of international flight routes from Macau International Airport.

Zhuhai authorities have recently issued a tender announcement for the feasibility study of a master plan for the city’s railway hub.

It was noted that this initiative aims to evaluate various proposals and refine the plan based on research findings, seeking to integrate key hub resources, including Zhuhai’s Hezhou Island and Hengqin high-speed rail hubs, to enhance the development of rail and urban transportation.

Significantly, the construction of the Guangzhou-Zhuhai (Macau) High-Speed Railway is featured in the national 15th Five-Year Plan, marking Macau’s first inclusion in the national high-speed rail network. This project has been officially listed in the 2026 Zhuhai Municipal Government Work Report.

Reportedly, the 2026 Guangdong Provincial Government Work Report explicitly called for the start of construction on the Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macau High-Speed Railway.

The line is set to begin at Guangzhou North Railway Station, passing through Terminal 3 of Baiyun Airport, Guangzhou Huangpu Yuzhu, Nansha, Zhongshan, and Zhuhai Hezhou, before arriving at Hengqin Port and connecting to Macau via an extension of the Macau Light Rapid Transit.

The Hengqin High-Speed Rail Station, which seamlessly connects with the western extension of the Macau LRT project, has been recognized by Chinese media as a potential pioneer of the “station-city integration plus Hengqin-Macau integration” development model.

This innovative approach integrates customs and border inspection facilities within the station itself, along with a commercial complex in a single multi-story building. As expected, in the future, Macau residents will benefit from a one-stop transfer experience, allowing them to “get off the LRT, board the high-speed rail, and clear customs to enter the mainland” all in one location.

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