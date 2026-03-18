Water use expected to rise 3% this year

Overall water consumption is expected to increase around 3% this year, driven by residents gradually moving into public housing units in Zone A and buildings in Lot P, as well as the upcoming operation of several hotels in Cotai and continued development in Zone A, Macao Water executive director Nacky Kuan said on the sidelines of the company’s Spring Festival luncheon yesterday.

This comes after Macau’s annual water consumption fell by 0.7% in 2025, as changes in household and commercial behavior offset localized growth.

Household consumption, which accounts for roughly 40% to 50% of total water use, was a key factor.

“Residents traveled more during weekends and holidays, so household water usage decreased,” she noted. At the same time, commercial consumption also fell, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Commercial usage mainly comes from larger businesses, but overall the sector still saw a drop,” Kuan said.

Meanwhile, the official remarked on the company’s sustainability efforts, noting that Macao Water began supplying recycled water to Seac Pai Van residents and the University of Macau on March 1.

“The current supply is about 1,500 cubic meters per day, and operations have been smooth,” she said. The recycled water is used for non-potable purposes such as toilet flushing and irrigation.

Also, early this year, Phase 2 of the Pinggang Pumping Station expansion project in Zhuhai came into operation.

Kuan added that Macao Water is continuing to support government-led infrastructure projects, noting that it is “enhancing storage capacity and improving the overall supply network” in a bid to boost a reliable water system.

Like this: Like Loading...