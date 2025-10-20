Taxi violations nearly triple, PSP reports

The Public Security Police (PSP) has reported a surge in taxi-related violations during the first nine months of 2025. Between January and September, officers recorded nearly 1,600 offenses by taxi drivers, almost triple the number reported in the same period last year.

The most common violations involved drivers failing to respect the order of arrival at taxi stands, accounting for 933 cases.

Refusal to provide transport was the second-most frequent offense, with 377 incidents, while 86 cases involved drivers taking clearly inappropriate routes. Authorities say the increase underscores the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement in the city’s taxi sector.

Pedestrian violations also showed a modest rise. The PSP cited 6,546 pedestrians for crossing streets without following traffic rules, marking a six percent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Overall, the PSP recorded 533,000 traffic-related offenses across Macau, representing a slight 3% decline from last year. The total value of fines issued fell 4.5% to approximately MOP140 million, with most penalties linked to illegal parking. LV

