HK insists detention of traveler to Macau ‘legal and justified’

Hong Kong’s acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung has urged the public not to read too much into the arrest of a Hong Kong man by Zhuhai police, arguing that the actions of mainland Chinese authorities in exercising their jurisdiction over parts of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge were “legal and justified”. The man had reportedly been on his way to the Macau SAR.

Such measures are being carried out, according to the authorities, to ensure a stable and advantageous environment for the celebrations of the 20th Anniversary of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

According to Cheung, who is Chief Secretary for Administration, the checkpoint on the artificial island was a temporary measure in place for President Xi Jinping’s visit, which will begin today. Cheung urged the public not to overinterpret the incident.

“It’s perfectly justified for them to exercise jurisdiction within their own territory, it’s entirely legal and justified,” he said.

The Hong Kong official said that he could not reveal further details on the case due to privacy concerns. However, he assured that the authorities were following up with the case.

Last week, a man was detained while traveling to Macau through the eastern artificial island of the mega bridge, which is under Chinese jurisdiction.

The Zhuhai Public Security Bureau confirmed that the man was arrested for cartel crimes, adding that he had been wanted by the Shenzhen Airport Customs Bureau since August 2012.

They also revealed that the man, surnamed Chung, is believed to have organized the smuggling of mobile phones with a group consisting of cross-

border truck drivers from Guangdong and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, in the past week, netizens on social media said that they had witnessed squads of mainland police officers conducting checks on all passengers on the bridge. Guns and police sniffer dogs were also seen, according to social media posts.

Cheung also refused to comment on the refusal of entry to a Now TV reporter who was entering Macau through the mega bridge. He only noted that the Hong Kong government would provide assistance to Hong Kong people if needed.

The Hong Kong television channel said that they had given Macau authorities the names of employees covering the handover celebrations beforehand.

Only the cameraman was allowed to enter Macau, while the reporter was denied entry by mainland authorities without explanation. The reporter was reportedly detained for about an hour.

The reporter said that an officer told him that the ban from entering Macau would only be in place for a “few days.”