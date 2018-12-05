HK photographers capture Macau in promotional campaign

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced yesterday the launch of the “Experience Macao Cinematic Style” campaign in Hong Kong. The campaign features a collection of videos and photographs specially created by 15 renowned photographers and “Key Opinion Leaders” from Hong Kong in the lead up to the 3rd International Film Festival and Awards · Macao (IFFAM), to be held between December 8 and 14.

The collection of aerial videos, 360-degree images and still imagery uses the latest Aerial Drone Filming technology. Among the award- winning photographers are Kelvin Yuen, the 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest award-winner; Andy Yeung who came second at the 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year, and Wilson Lee, one of the category winners at the Sony World Photography Awards 2015.

General Manager of MGTO Representative in Hong Kong, Stanley Mok, said, “Macau has long been a favorite setting for many Asian and international movies. With the 3rd International Film Festival and Awards · Macao taking place this month, Macau will once again be the center of attention on the world’s movie stage.”

Some of the cinematic spots showcased in the works include the Chapel of Our Lady of Penha in the Korean TV series “Princess Hours” (2006), the Guia Fortress in the movie “Look for a Star” (2009), the Senado Square in the movie “Unbeatable” (2013), the Macau Tower in the movie “Return of the Cuckoo” (2015) and the Friendship Bridge in the movie “The Book of Love” (2016).

“With such a unique blend of cultural heritage, and its proximity to Hong Kong, Macau is a perfect travel destination for Hong Kong film and photography buffs,” said Yuen, one of the lead photographers of the campaign.

