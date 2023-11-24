HK’s transport office announces extension of HZMB quota scheme

The Transport Department (TD) announced yesterday that the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau governments will extend the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Greater Bay Area (GBA) Quota Scheme (Trial Phase). Eligible quota holders of Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars will receive invitation letters from the TD from late November to submit applications from December 1 this year. Under the Trial Phase, eligible Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars must have been allocated under the regular quota for travelling between the SARs via the HZMB, and one of the land crossings for travelling between Hong Kong and Guangdong. Some 400 Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars will stand to benefit from the Trial Phase.

