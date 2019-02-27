HKZMB | Ferry terminal business down 20 percent

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário said that, to his understanding, the passenger flow at the Taipa Ferry Terminal and the Macau Ferry Terminal have declined collectively by about 20 percent.

According to a report by Cheng Pou, Raimundo disclosed the information earlier this week when asked about the changes in passenger flow at the ferry terminals after the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

Raimundo explained that the decrease is due to the addition of another method of transportation to Hong Kong brought about by the Bridge, but he has deemed the decrease to be normal.

Since the launch of the HKZMB project, engineering problems have been regularly reported.

When Raimundo was questioned about whether his departments had received any report concerning HKZMB engineering problems, the Secretary said “according to my knowledge, there have been no [big problems].”

However, the Secretary admitted that small problems have regularly occurred on the bridge, remarking that a project of such scale cannot be perfect.

As of Monday, the HKZMB shuttle bus operator HZM Bus had provided services to more than six million passengers since its opening on October 24. In total, more than 170,000 shuttle buses were run.

On the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the highest peak in passenger volume was recorded at 118,000, while the minimum number of passengers recorded was 30,000. JZ

