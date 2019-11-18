HKZMB logistics facilities under planning

Abiding with urban planning rules is a must for the logistics facilities at the Macau side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Office of the Secretary for Security pointed out, in response to lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong’s interpellation.

A piece of land location on the reclamation has been reserved for logistics facilities. In June, the Chief Executive instructed the Customs to commence work on the planning.

In October, the Land, Transport and Public Works Bureau reminded the Customs that the construction must follow rules stipulated in the Urban Planning Law. Therefore, the Customs is now waiting for the overall urban plan to be issued.

The tender winner will be required to build provisional facilities before the permanent ones to respond to the urgent needs of the industry.

In addition, the tender will be administered under the “Design-Build-Operate-Transfer” model. The tender winner will need to eventually transfer the ownership back to the government after a certain period of operation. Similar projects include the cross-harbor tunnels in Hong Kong. AL