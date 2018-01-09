HKZMB Macau port offers 5,143 parking spaces

The Macau border crossing facility of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) will offer a total of 5,143 parking spaces for private cars and motorcycles at the east parking lots of the Macau port, according to a notice published yesterday in the Official Gazette.

According to the government’s previous information, the HKZMB Macau port will have two seven-story parking garages, one in the Macau territory and another outside.

The capacity of the buildings will be 3,089 and 2,054 spots for private cars and motorcycles, respectively.

Vehicles with nine seats, including the driver’s, vehicles weighing over 3.5 tonnes and vehicles taller than two meters are not allowed to enter the parking facilities.

If the typhoon signal number eight or the black storm signal is hoisted, the parking facilities will be closed within the hour after the signal is hoisted.

Parking fares include day and night tickets. Day tickets are valid from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and night tickets will be applied for any time from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

A six-pataca fare will be charged for private cars parking for less than one hour during the day, and a three-pataca fare will be charged to private cars for night parking for less than one hour.

Regarding motorcycles, two patacas and one pataca will have to be paid for parking less than one hour during the day or night, respectively.

The parking fare will be adjusted after the Chief Executive takes into consideration the suggestions of the Transport Bureau and the parking facilities’ operators.

The parking garage located on the west side of the Macau border of the HKZMB consists of a basement, ground floor and five additional floors.

