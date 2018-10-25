HKZMB | Macau, Zhuhai begin cooperative health quarantine model

Health quarantine facilities at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge were well equipped and prepared to administer services starting from the commencement of operations yesterday morning, according to a statement from the local government.

To facilitate joint inspections for the one-stop border crossing operation model implemented at the bridge’s border checkpoint between Zhuhai and Macau, authorities in both cities are conducting a quarantine process for departing travellers, in accordance with a signed memorandum.

According to this new model, the health quarantine department in Zhuhai carries out the quarantine process for travellers as they depart for Macau, as required by the Macau SAR.

Any travellers who are suspected to be suffering from an infectious disease or radiation overdose and decide to continue with entering Macau are passed to the Health Bureau of Macau for follow-up action. The same arrangement is applied in the reverse situation as the Health Bureau of Macau carries out the quarantine process for travellers as they depart for Zhuhai.

Outbound travellers suffering from fever or radiation overdose may choose to return to their place of departure to receive medical treatment at their place of origin. This arrangement does not apply to travellers who have no symptoms of fever or radiation overdose.

The quarantine arrangement for passengers travelling between Macau and Hong Kong remains unchanged, in that both parties carry out quarantine processes for travellers upon entry.

