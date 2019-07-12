HKZMB port building recognized in architecture awards

The Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) Hong Kong Port Passenger Clearance Building (HK PCB) has been listed in the Special Mentions of the 2019 Architizer A+ Awards, according to the official website of the awards.

The HK PCB was designed by Aedas Chairman and Global Design Principal Keith Griffiths, Aedas Global Design Principal Max Connop and Richard Paul, partner at Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP).

The roof of the two-story HZMB PCB was designed in the form of a wave to evoke the undulating flow of the surrounding waters. It is supported by a few tree-like structural columns to create an enhanced sense of spaciousness in the arrival and departure halls. Designed with abundant natural light, the PCB is an energy efficient and environmentally friendly piece of infrastructure.

The overall design of the HK PCB is based on the principles of innovation, aesthetics, energy efficiency and sustainable development.

The Architizer A+ Awards program is focused on promoting and celebrating the year’s best architecture and products. Its mission is to nurture the appreciation of meaningful architecture in the world and champion products that are integral to bringing great buildings to life.

The Bridge’s Macau and Zhuhai boundary crossing facilities were designed by East China Architectural Design and Research Institute, and several awards were given to the projects. However the awards were primarily given by mainland organizations.

In March, the HKZMB Macau port boundary crossing facilities were awarded the title of “the most-favored façade project” in the AL Survey 2018-2019 during the 25th China Window Door Façade Expo.

The Chinese survey claims that “the most-favored façade project” is well-known for its four criteria, which are how new, special, tall and big the façade is. JZ