HKZMB | Those taller than 1.2m need not apply for child discount

HZM BUS, a Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau shuttle bus operator, has changed its bus fares for children younger than 12 years old and shorter than 1.2 meters in height.

Previously, the only eligibility requirement for a child passenger to pay half of the full-fare price (12 patacas) was that they had to be younger than 12 years old. However, from today, the rules will become tougher on youngsters.

Not only must a child be younger than 12 years old, they must also be shorter than 120 centimeters to get the discounted price.

According to an ‘average height to weight chart’, the global average height of a 12-year-old girl is 149.8 centimeters, while the average height of a 7-year-old girl is 121.1 centimeters.

The chart also showed that the average height of a 12-year-old boy is 149.1 centimeters and the average height of a 7-year-old boy is 121.9 centimeters.

Meanwhile, passengers who intend to take HZM BUS between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. today are reminded by the Transport Bureau of a possible delay due to a fire service drill, particularly when coming from Hong Kong to Macau.