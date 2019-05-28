Ho Ion Sang asks about trash collection

Lawmaker Ho Ion Sang has asked government officials to be present at the Legislative Assembly to answer questions on Macau’s automatic trash collection system.

Ho’s inquiry regards a specific case of an automatic trash collection system installed on Hac Sa Wan reclamation land. Since October 2018, this system has experienced malfunctions and its operations are currently suspended. However, the government has yet to announce further details on trash collection arrangements in the nearby community. The lawmaker wants the government to further explain its plan for Macau’s automatic trash collection systems which have been experimentally operated for 10 years.

Unemployment holds steady at 1.7%

The general unemployment rate (1.7%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.3%) for the February-April 2019 period both held steady compared to the previous three-month period, January-March 2019. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate was 0.5%, up by 0.1 percentage point, according to the latest information from the Statistics and Census Service. The total labor force was 391,900, while the number of the unemployed was 6,600, up by 100 from the previous period. New labor market entrants seeking their first job accounted for 10.3% of the total unemployed, up by 1.8 percentage points.