Holy House of Mercy receives Portuguese medal of merit

The Holy House of Mercy (SCMM) was awarded a medal of merit by the Secretary of State of the Portuguese Communities for their contributions to strengthening the ties between the Portuguese, Macanese and Chinese communities in the SAR.

Portuguese Consul General Paulo Cunha Alves said that the award was proof of the Portuguese government’s appreciation for the social and humanitarian work that SCMM has been developing.

The official called on SCMM to continue its work acting as a link between all residents to further contribute to multiculturalism in society.

“Over time, the Holy House of Mercy has made an important contribution not only to building the social welfare system in Macau, but also in the health, education, heritage and culture sectors,” said Alves.

Meanwhile, SCMM president António José de Freitas pledged that it would continue to work to promote its “identity, history and culture,” and that the award further highlighted SCMM’s 450th anniversary.

“This recognition [by] the Portuguese Communities Secretary of State tells us a lot, because it is a recognition of collective work at the service [for] the community,” said de Freitas. “It gives more strength and more encouragement to SCMM.” LV