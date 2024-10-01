Hong Kong, China victorious in Badminton Competition

The Sands China Ltd. Macau Open Badminton 2024 competition concluded, showcasing six days of competition and crowning champions in five events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

In the Men’s Singles, Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long emerged victorious, while the Women’s Singles title went to China’s Gao Fang Jie.

The Men’s Doubles champions, Chen Xu Jun and Liu Yi, from China, demonstrated teamwork and strategy, while the Women’s Doubles champions, Li Wen Mei and Zhang Shu Xian, proved equally formidable, securing their place at the top.

Finally, in the Mixed Doubles, the duo of Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui claimed victory.

The tournament awarded a total prize pool of USD210,000 (about MOP1.68 million), making it the first world-class badminton event in Macau since the Olympics earlier this year.

A record-breaking 375 athletes from 30 nations participated, with 259 qualifying for the main draw.

In addition to competitive matches, Sands China hosted a community event where elite players shared their experiences with local students, emphasizing resilience and hard work.

This initiative aligns with Macau’s vision of becoming a “City of Sports,” fostering local engagement in athletics.

Co-organized by Sands China Ltd. and the Badminton Federation of Macau (BFM), the tournament was held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29.

This prestigious event is part of the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 and has been an annual highlight since 2006. NS