Hong Kong man arrested in MOP100,000 phone scam

Police uncovered a “Guess Who” telephone scam and arrested a 46-year-old Hong Kong man suspected of receiving fraudulent payments. An elderly resident lost MOP100,000 after a caller pretending to be his son claimed he needed money for compensation. The victim handed over the cash in the northern district, later realizing the fraud. Police identified the suspect, intercepting him at the Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal. Authorities urge the public to verify suspicious calls before making payments.

