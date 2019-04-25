Hong Kong targets major events with Kai Tak Sports Park

The neighboring region of Hong Kong (HK) is investing a total of HKD30 billion in a mega project that will transform the Kai Tak area into 28 hectares Sports Park, the biggest in the region. The Kai Tak Sports Park aims to attract major international sports events to the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said during the groundbreaking ceremony for Kai Tak Sports Park, held on Tuesday.

The Kai Tak Sports Park will boast sports and leisure infrastructure with the major highlight being the 50,000-seater main stadium complete with a retractable roof and a pitch surface that can host football and rugby matches, among others.

In addition to the main stadium would be a 10,000-seater multipurpose indoor sports stadium and a public sports ground with a capacity for 5,000 spectators, which are purpose-built to host an extensive portfolio of international, regional, and local events, as well as a full range of community sports and activities.

The park is planned to be completed by 2023 with harsh penalties to be applied by the HK government to the building contractor in cases of delay, with fines amounting to HKD4.3 million a day, the HK government informed in the project support documents.

Besides the competitive sports-oriented spaces, the public open space will cater to a diverse range of user groups from the community and participatory sports, active recreation, and sports events. From the project support documents, it was also possible to see that the Park includes a main plaza, located in the center of the precinct, capable of holding community recreation activities and helping to manage visitor flows during major events.

It will also feature an “Event Village,” a solution already seen in other major events in HK such as the recently held Formula-E.

This area is located in the surroundings of the main stadium and features a mix of lawn and concrete surfaces suitable for different sports or extension programmes for major events.

An open-air multi-purpose space including public use fitness stations, children’s wet and dry play areas, sculpture trails, and Tai Chi zones are also available in the South Plaza together with the Dining Cove (F&B area) close to the Park overlooking Victoria Harbour.

In addition to restaurants, retail shops, and a health and wellness center, there will be an international-standard bowling center with 40 lanes suitable for hosting international tournaments.

The Park is completed by the so-called “Neighbourhood Park” area, located at the northeastern corner of the precinct, at the side of the Indoor Sports Center and equipped with courts for ball games as well as a cycling track, a jogging trail, a children’s playground, and a recreational lawn area.

