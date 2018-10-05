Hong Kong taxi drivers express mixed feelings about HKZMB

Opening soon, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) has been widely touted as a potential development source and business boost.

Across the Pearl River Delta however, Hong Kong taxi drivers have been expressing mixed feelings about the megastructure’s ability to benefit the taxi industry, the South China Morning Post reported.

During a trial run offered to taxi drivers to allow them to get to know the taxi facilities at the bridge’s Hong Kong immigration port on an artificial island off Chek Lap Kok, when questioned by the media many of the drivers expressed dim views on the project, which is expected to begin operating before the year ends.

According to participants testing the facilities, in the past two trials they noted several issues related to insufficient shelter space at the taxi stands, as well as flaws with the queue ticket machines.

Vice-chairman of the Association for Taxi Industry Development Ng Kam Wah also questioned the benefits for Hong Kong taxis, saying the journey between the bridge port and Hong Kong International Airport is only about 10 minutes and would represent very low profit margins on trips.

“At a fare of about HKD45, the journey is shorter than I expected,” Ng said, adding, “Travelers heading to the city center would choose to take a cross-border coach directly from their origin outside Hong Kong rather than transferring to a taxi mid-journey.”

“My personal view is that the bridge is not really attractive for Hong Kong taxis,” said Ng. Urban taxis would not be able to compete with cross-border coaches and those aiming short-haul business will face a “too short journey.”

On the other hand, Taxi Dealers and Owners Association chairman Ng Kwan Sing presented a more confident view, highlighting the fact that drivers could cash in on ferrying mainlanders to the airport.

“At present there are not a lot of international flights on the mainland and delays and cancellations are very common. Many mainlanders prefer to take an international flight from Hong Kong. The bridge will create a bigger market,” he told the Hong Kong newspaper, noting also that since the trip is short, this would enable a faster turnaround for drivers, allowing more trips with less waiting time.

Share this: Tweet





