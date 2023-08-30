Hotel guests at nearly 1.3m in July

A total of 1,279,000 guests checked into the city’s hotel establishments in July, leaping 335% year-on-year, albeit from a low base as the city was in a partial lockdown last summer. The latest Statistics and Census Service report showed guests from the mainland and Hong Kong stood at 946,000 and 200,000, respectively. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in July rose 50.2 percentage points year-on-year to 89%, according to the report. The number of visitors arriving on package tours totaled 110,000 last month. Meanwhile, 42,000 Macau residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 2,730.4% year-on-year.

