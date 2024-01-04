Hotel guests nearly double in November

A total of 1,202,000 guests checked in at Macau’s hotel establishments in November, leaping 194.5% year-on-year. The latest Statistics and Census Service report showed guests from the mainland and the Hong Kong SAR jumped 173.8% and 788.2% year-on-year to 882,000 and 154,000, respectively. The number of visitors arriving via package tours totaled 206,000 last month. Meanwhile, 39,000 Macau residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 486.7% year-on-year.

