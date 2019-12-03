Hotel sector employees grow 4%, average earnings trail

The number of people employed in the hotel sector grew by 4% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2019 to reach 60,600 persons, according to the latest survey on manpower needs and wages conducted by the Statistics and Census Service. Meanwhile, the average earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in the sector rose 3% year-on-year in September to MOP18,590. According to the same survey, the number of restaurant employees in Macau increased 3% year-on-year, while their earnings rose by just 0.4% to MOP9,830. At the end of the third quarter, job vacancies in the hotel sector dropped 1,041 to number 1,395, while those in the restaurant sector fell 475 to 1,844. Approximately 70% and 50% of the vacancies in the hotel sector required knowledge of Mandarin and English respectively.

MICE participation in retreat in third quarter

Participation in MICE events was in retreat during the third quarter, falling 16.3% year-on-year, according to the latest data released by the government. A total of 583,000 people were registered in attendance at 320 meetings and conferences, 17 exhibitions and four incentives, which constituted the MICE sector in the third quarter. Nevertheless, the official data showed that the number of MICE events rose by 37 year-on-year. For the first three quarters of the year, a total of 1,075 MICE events were held, 109 more than in the equivalent period a year earlier. Meanwhile, the total number of participants and attendees decreased by 8.3% to 1.26 million.

Macau streets home to slightly more motor vehicles

There were more licensed motor vehicles in Macau this October – but not many more. That is according to official data released this week showing that the number of vehicles grew 0.4% year-on-year to 239,600 as of the end of the month. The growth was led by a 2.3% increase in the number of heavy motorcycles, while light motorcycles dropped 8.5% year-on-year. Light automobiles edged up by 1.2% over the same period. As for the registration of new motor vehicles, October saw an aggregate decline of 3.8%. The number of newly-registered heavy motorcycles reduced by 17.9%, while the number of newly-registered light automobiles rose by 13.8%.