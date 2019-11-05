Hotels average occupancy rate rises in first three quarters

The average occupancy rate of hotels and guesthouses in rose by 0.4 percentage points year-on-year to 90.8 percent in first three quarters this year, the SAR’s statistics service said yesterday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that in the first three quarters of 2019, guests of hotels and guesthouses totaled 10,545,000, up by 1.7 percent year-on-year. The average length of stay of guests remained stable at 1.5 nights.

The report also said that there were 121 hotels and guesthouses operating at the end of September 2019, an increase of 5 year-on-year.

The number of available guest rooms edged down by 0.6 percent year-on-year to 39,000, with 4-star hotel rooms decreasing by 7.3 percent to 7,200, and 5-star hotel rooms remaining steady at 25,000.

In September, a total of 1,118,000 guests checked into hotels and guesthouses, up by 2.0 percent year-on-year. The average occupancy rate of hotels and guesthouses dropped by 2.1 percentage points year-on-year to 84.6 percent, and the rates of 4-star hotels (83.2 percent) and 5-star hotels (87.0 percent) fell by 3.0 percentage points and 1.5 percentage points respectively. MDT/Xinhua