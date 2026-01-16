Banks post 43% profit surge in first 11 months of 2025

Local banks reported strong profits in the first 11 months of 2025, reaching MOP7.958 billion, up nearly 43% from MOP5.573 billion over the same period in 2024, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao.

Interest income totaled MOP74.422 billion, down 15.2% from MOP87.756 billion in the previous year, while interest expenses fell nearly 20% to MOP59.093 billion. Because the decline in interest expenses outpaced the drop in income, the net interest margin rose to MOP15.329 billion, an 8.7% increase from MOP14.1 billion in 2024.

Other business income reached MOP10.105 billion, up 19% year-on-year, driven mainly by a 21.5% increase in banking service and operational revenue to MOP8.636 billion. Operating expenses rose slightly by 2.7% to MOP17.475 billion. LV

