“hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” offers a music “marathon” and yoga event along the coast

Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and MGM, and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office, “hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” will be held at Ha Sa Beach from 9 to 10 November, offering diverse music, as well as land and water-based sports and recreational activities, brightening the longest beach coastline of Macao with music performances and sports. This large-scale outdoor event fused with music and yoga will showcase the creativity and vitality of cultural tourism in Macao.

The press conference of the “hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” was held on 17 September at The Vista in MGM MACAU. The press conference was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Kenneth Feng; the Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong; the Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Patsy Ko Pui San; the Head of the Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau, Wong Man Tou; and was attended by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; and the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio. The event also featured crossover performances by local bands Lam Chak Seng Jazz Band and thetiredeyes, as well as SUP yoga instructors Vicky Yang and Victor Chau.

Following the newly launch of crossover event integrating pop music and yoga last year, the event will continue to be held from 9 to 10 November at the Ha Sá Beach, offering a music party with urban sports through the music marathon of pop music on the coast and multiple zones dedicated to outdoor sports. The event also features a hush! Kids Yo~ga Playground that integrates children’s music and workout sessions, as well as a family musical parade, creative workshops, a market, art installations, and a new physical and mental experience zone, allowing people of all ages to enjoy the pleasure of music and sports in natural environments along the coastline, both on the grass and on the sand.

Themed “Exchange and Cooperation”, this year’s “hush! Beach Concerts” will bring together nearly 60 local and foreign bands, musicians and artists. The line-up performances include a band performance by Canadian guitar player Jay Leonard J, highly sought-after on the Internet, and local musician Jun Kung; an electronic music party by eminent electronic music producer DJ KRUSH from Japan, and Macao musicians; a joint performance by the new-generation band NeonGarden, who showed its extraordinary talent in China’s musical show The Big Band, and a local band; and a performance by female singer-songwriter 9m88 from Taiwan, who is an adept of diverse musical genres, showcasing the appeal of diverse music genres on various stages in the concerts.

The Yo~ga Wellfest 2024 will feature a Wellfest stage, Ocean Yoga stage and Fit District stage, where over 30 famous fitness and yoga instructors from Asia will give guidance on workouts of a range of intensities and categories, including SUP yoga, gong bath, and vigorous dance courses, leading participants to explore the infinite possibilities of their body, mind and soul. Acclaimed yoga instructor Coffee Lam, popular sports influencer Emi Wong, Zumba master J-Lin from Taiwan, yoga instructor JYAN from Singapore and dance instructor Gun Gun from Thailand, will bring a variety of high-level courses on the beach stages.

In order to enrich musical and yoga experiences in the community and allow more members of the public to participate in the event, a range of outreach activities will be held from 2 to 8 November at the Barra District, including cruise concerts, an electronic music party, outdoor yoga workshops, musical workshops and jazz camps. Pop music festival founders, musicians and music critics from different regions will be invited to host sharing sessions on 11 November. More information about the music and yoga programmes will be announced in due course.

The “hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” is supported by Air Macau, MC Sportswear & Uniform Ltd., Tai Fung Bank, ICBC Macau, BNU, OCBC Bank Macau, Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd., Bevtech Limited and Monster Energy.

Admission to the “hush! Beach Concerts” is free. Tickets for “Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” are on sale through the GoGoGoat mobile application or online ticketing (app.sme-boardpro.com/#/pages/activity/detail?id=101) from today, and are priced at MOP60, MOP240 and MOP360.

For more information, please visit the hush! website atwww.icm.gov.mo/hush, its official Instagram account “hushfullmusic”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”; as well as the MGM website at mgm.mo, its official Instagram account “mgmartandentertainment”, “MGM” page on Facebook and WeChat account “MGM”.