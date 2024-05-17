Hypertension patients on upward trend

The Health Bureau (SSM) will organize a “Blood Pressure Check” scheme to commemorate World Hypertension Day today, in the hope of promoting health and wellness among locals. Government data shows that that hypertension was the second leading cause of death in Macau in 2022, accounting for 11.1% of deaths, following closely behind malignant tumors. The SSM and Kiang Wu Hospital have registered approximately 97,000 hypertension patients in 2022, marking an increase of over 2,500 compared to the previous year. This upward trend has persisted over the past decade, with a significantly higher increase observed among men compared to women.

