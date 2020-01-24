HZMB Authority implements temporary toll-free policy

According to a notification from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) Authority, small passenger vehicles will be able to travel on the HZMB toll-free for seven consecutive days from midnight on January 24 to midnight January 30.

During this period, small passenger vehicles travelling to or from the Zhuhai or Macau ports via the toll plaza of the HZMB will not be required to pay the 150 renminbi toll.

The arrangements for small passenger vehicles passing through the electronic toll lanes (i.e. non-stop) and manual toll lanes (i.e. stop to pay) will not change, however.

Small passenger vehicles are defined as passenger-carrying vehicles with seven seats or fewer (including the driver’s seat), i.e., private cars and hire cars.

The HZMB main bridge is located in mainland waters and the toll plaza is also mainland jurisdiction. According to the territoriality principle, the HZMB Authority, which is responsible for the operation of the main bridge, will implement the mainland’s nationwide toll-free policy on small passenger vehicles during the Lunar New Year. JZ