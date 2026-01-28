IAM to launch ‘tailored’ revitalization projects for São Domingos, São Lourenço Markets

Following optimization projects at several of Macau’s traditional markets, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced that it will implement a “tailored” revitalization strategy to study the redevelopment of both São Domingos Market and São Lourenço Market.

“We aim to introduce suitable new business types and creative, enthusiastic operators to enhance the markets’ appeal and competitiveness, injecting fresh vitality into operations,” the IAM stated in its revised response to Legislative Assembly member Ella Lei.

The bureau emphasized that it will take into account the actual conditions and unique characteristics of each market and hawker area, as well as the consumption needs of local residents and tourists.

According to the bureau’s statement, public tendering procedures will be initiated at suitable markets or hawker areas to establish new stalls, while operators will be encouraged to diversify their product offerings in response to market demand and enhance competitiveness, thereby promoting the sustainable development of the hawker industry.

The statement, as noted by IAM president Chao Wai Ieng, also outlines plans to restructure the Iao Hon hawker area and launch optimization and redesign initiatives for the Fai Chi Kei hawker area within the year.

The planning process will consider factors including community attributes, surrounding environments, potential customer bases, public needs, and tourist consumption patterns.

The initiative, according to the statement, will involve phased upgrades to hardware facilities and surrounding environments across all hawker areas, with a particular focus on enhancing fire prevention capabilities and electrical safety to further improve the overall business environment.

