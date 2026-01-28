Macao Foundation Q4 subsidies triple to nearly MOP1.8b

The Macao Foundation (FM) distributed approximately MOP1.79 billion in subsidies during the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a threefold increase from the previous year’s MOP606.7 million allocation.

This substantial growth in funding was primarily directed toward association operating expenses, with traditional organizations such as residents’ and workers’ associations receiving significant support.

Throughout the year, the FM approved over 1,300 funding requests across three main categories: association operational costs, scholarship programs, and academic initiatives.

The financial support plan funded more than 180 projects, while both community activities and exchange programs each supported nearly 400 separate initiatives.

Major beneficiaries included the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao, which received MOP49 million for operational expenses, Chinese New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival gift baskets, and various activities, plus an additional MOP3.5 million specifically for their medical center renovations and equipment procurement.

The Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) obtained MOP36.9 million for similar operational and programmatic needs, though it subsequently returned MOP4.4 million due to adjustments related to previous project funding.

In the education sector, the University of Macau (UM) secured over MOP1.17 billion for campus expansion projects, including land acquisition within the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The FM further demonstrated support for educational development through scholarship programs for Portuguese-speaking students, approving 120 applications totaling more than MOP5.9 million for living expenses, tuition, and accommodation during their studies in Macau.

The published figures represent only a portion of the FM’s total annual disbursements, excluding additional allocations, such as the MOP1.5 billion for cooperative agreements reported separately in the annual review. Ricaela Diputado

