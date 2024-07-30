IAM to revamp promenade of Taipa Houses Museum to facilitate walking

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is to revamp the promenade in front of the Taipa Houses Museum to facilitate walking and wheeling of baby strollers and wheelchairs, among others, the IAM informed in a press statement.

According to the same statement, the idea is to create a path using granite pavement in the area closer to the houses to facilitate walking and mostly the rolling of wheeled equipment as the original floor pavement is composed of large cobblestones with gaps between them which creates difficulties to some locals and tourists in the area.

The IAM has said not to remove all the old cobblestone pavement, which is part of the area’s characteristics, but only to create a path in this area.

Concurrently, the bureau has said that the cobblestones removed from the area of the new path will be reused to repair other spots in the area where the stones are damaged.

IAM said that the revamp will not change the characteristic features of the area that are aimed to be maintained.

The project is said to be done with the Cultural Affairs Bureau to increase the safety and comfort of the pedestrians in this popular area.

The construction period will take about 60 working days and the bureau said to be urging the contractors to keep the environment clean and tidy during the construction period to reduce the impact on residents and tourists.