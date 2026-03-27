Iao Hon redevelopment may be reconsidered as gov’t says social, affordable housing adequate

Macau authorities said the city will have an adequate supply of social and affordable housing over the next five years, raising the possibility of revising or repurposing the planned redevelopment at Iao Hon Estate.

The Housing Bureau (IH), in a written reply noted by director Iam Lei Leng, made the remarks in response to a written inquiry from lawmaker Nick Lei.

Authorities said the findings reflect weak demand for sandwichclass housing in Macau and indicated the landuse designation for the proposed redevelopment project at Iao Hon Estate – near Rua Sete do Bairro Iao Hon and Avenida da Longevidade – may be revised following consultation with community and professional groups.

The authorities added the conclusions stem from a study commissioned to optimize the housing policies for 2026–2030.

The land’s purpose has been clarified as “enhancing the utilization of public resources.” The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) website shows the Iao Hon Estate publichousing foundation and basement contract was awarded in November 2024, with completion originally scheduled for this November; revisions to the construction plan have pushed the expected handover back one month to December.

The scheme initially envisaged a 30storey block with a threestorey underground parking garage – about 250 residential units and roughly 100 car and motorcycle spaces, plus commercial and social facilities – while the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, has said the project will be repositioned after public consultation to reflect social and market changes.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker urged authorities to publish a timeline for the economichousing exchange programme and to ensure fair distribution of public resources.

The IH replied that, based on the feasibility study, “it is evaluating exchange conditions, pricing mechanisms and implementation constraints and drafting an implementation plan that will protect equitable allocation.” The bureau also pledged to carefully consider applications for permanent economic housing.

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