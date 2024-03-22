MNN defends meeting regulatory requirements as netizens bash project quality

A buyer of a unit in the Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) residential project in Hengqin has taken to a Facebook group to complain the quality of the project.

In response, the developer of the project, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) – a private company wholly owned by the Macau government – defended the quality of the appliances pre-installed at the time of ownership transfer, emphasizing that some of them met national regulatory requirements.

Questioning the poor quality despite the project being developed by a government-owned company, the social media user pointed out that the density fiberboards used in their apartment “are of the lowest quality with the highest composition of formaldehyde.”

The buyer also said that they were not allowed to put safety bars on the windows and were not permitted to install a ventilation fan. They also criticized the developer and the constructor for “pushing responsibilities to each other,” suggesting that they were trying to avoid accountability.

The purchaser also criticized the fact that there were only two internet service providers. “External connections [to ban websites such as Facebook and Instagram] equate to a fare of RMB200 per month,” which in the buyer’s opinion, is even more expensive than CTM. The other service provider, meanwhile, was said to be only able to connect to TVB and its programs, while “still charging RMB100 per month,” the buyer said.

They added that they still had no idea how their furniture could be delivered from Macau to Hengqin, despite a new mechanism to facilitate transactions between Macau and Hengqin coming into effect on Mar. 1.

The buyer recapped that the government had pledged that the lifestyle in Hengqin would be aligned with that in Macau.

In defense of the project, the MUR said that “the branded kitchen cabinets are made of high-grade fiberboards which have passed the formaldehyde emission test to meet the standards,” although it did not explain which set of standards they were referring to.

In terms of ventilation, the developer recapped that all MNN apartments have two balconies, with windows installed in the bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms. “A natural ventilation approach is used, which complies with the relevant ventilation regulations (GB 50096-2011),” the developer added.

It also said that “telecom circuits and optical fiber network [had been] all installed in the flat and were ready for connection by a service provider,” but did not explain the tariff and choice of operators.

The post prompted lively discussions from other social media users on the matter.

A user suggested the buyer quickly to file a complaint ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election next year. Another user wondered why the buyer did not buy an apartment in Macau. “Look at what brand of electric appliances are installed there,” the user commented.

Another user warned about the harms of formaldehyde, which is believed to be a cause of leukemia.

A comment that attracted a larger number of reactions mocked the project name, calling it “Macau Sham Neighbourhood.”