IAS: Studies underway to formulate next phase of women development goals

Director of Social Welfare Hon Wai reiterated that sexual harassment was criminalized in 2017 in response to an inquiry made by lawmaker Ella Lei concerning women’s issues. Following a discussion on workplace and other protections, the social welfare official addressed legal protection measures, stating that authorized departments are empowered to handle sexual harassment complaints.

Hon noted that the Macau Women Development Goals Taskforce comprises 11 bureaus, highlighting that, as of 2023, 36 short-term and 24 mid-term measures outlined in the goals had been successfully implemented. Meanwhile, four out of the 19 long-term measures have been systematically rolled out.

Furthermore, studies are underway to formulate the next phase of the development goals.

Citing the Labour Affairs Bureau (DASL), Hon highlighted stipulations in the Labour Relations Law pertaining to maternity and paternity leave. DSAL emphasized the need for a balanced review of laws to accommodate both employee and employer interests.

DSAL says there is an increase in training opportunities for women to account for rising demand and provide greater opportunities in the workforce.

In another inquiry about the social security system by lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng, President Iong Kong Io of the Social Security Fund (FSS) highlighted a monitoring mechanism enacted in 2022. This mechanism regularly monitors economic data such as the composite consumer price index for timely adjustments in social security issuance.

He explained that when economic data reaches a certain threshold, this may suggest the need for an adjustment. Final adjustments are made at the discretion of the Chief Executive with input from the Social Coordination Permanent Commission. The mechanism itself undergoes review every five years, Iong said.

The review of social security will consider sustainability of the system and the entire beneficiary population.

Regarding childbirth incentives, Iong noted that the birth subsidy is one of several government incentives. Other incentives include the provision for 70 days of maternity leave and five days of paternity leave.

Iong also highlighted other supportive measures to encourage childbirth, including but not limited to parental training, healthcare, educational subsidies, pre-natal preparation and post-natal care, as well as counselling and mentorship programs.