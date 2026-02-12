IC concludes second phase of restoration works at the Ruins, facilities fully reopen for visits

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced in a statement that the second phase of restoration and maintenance work on the bronze statues at the Ruins of St. Paul’s has been completed.

The IC also noted that the archaeological site behind the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including the “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) has reopened to the public, welcoming visitors.

According to the bureau, the conservation work on the seven bronze statues, carried out in two phases, was undertaken by the Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao, adding that the restoration team is composed of experts from the Palace Museum, international metal conservation experts, and professionals from local higher education institutions.

The IC said that, after considering factors such as the typhoon season, worksite safety, peak travel seasons, and major events, the restoration and maintenance works were divided into three phases.

The first phase project, which covered the Virgin Mary statue on the third tier and the two bronze statues on the right side of the second tier, was completed in 2025.

The now-complete second phase primarily covered the two bronze statues on the left side of the second tier and the Jesus Christ statue on the fourth tier.

In light of the Lunar New Year festive season, the IC decided to pause operations, with the third phase scheduled to resume later this year.

This third phase includes only the remaining bronze statue, the dove statue on the top tier.

