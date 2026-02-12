10 ‘Eyes in the Sky’ cameras in Zone A commence operation

According to the Official Gazette, 10 cameras of the “Eyes in the Sky” located in New Urban Zone A officially commenced operation yesterday.

The newly added 10 cameras are installed in the surrounding areas of the Tong Seng building, Tong Chong building, and Tong Kai building, covering public areas such as main roads and pedestrian passages in the region.

In line with the government’s development plan for New Urban Zone A, the security authorities plan to install 120 cameras in phases in this zone.

The total number of cameras in the current “Eyes in the Sky” system is 1,711. The system is operating well overall and has achieved the expected results.

In the first three quarters of 2025, the police used the system to assist in investigating a total of 7,131 cases and incidents.

These include criminal cases such as homicide, drug trafficking, robbery, theft, arson, possession of prohibited weapons, assault, fraud, and unlawful appropriation of found property.

Furthermore, the authorities have reported details such as the location, angle, and coverage area of each camera to the Office for Personal Data Protection (GPDP).

While the “Eyes in the Sky” system assists the police in combating various criminal activities, the privacy of citizens is also fully protected.

Currently, the construction of the system in New Urban Zone A is being continuously improved and advanced in coordination with the infrastructure planning of the relevant administrative authorities. Ricaela Diputado

