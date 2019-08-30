IC invites local art groups to join handover parade

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is inviting local art groups to submit proposals to join the 2019 Macao International Parade, to be held in December.

The IC is calling on associations, schools, institutes and organizations registered at the Identification Services Bureau to submit their proposals between September 2 and 8. Groups may submit their proposal either as a “themed parade group” or as an “artistic parade group,” and may also apply to join the Art Promotion Mini Parade and Community Art Program events, to be held the day prior to the main parade.

The 2019 Macao International Parade, which will mark the 20th anniversary of Macau’s Handover to China, will be held on Sunday December 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is the “Belt and Road Initiative.” Its route will remain the same as last year’s, starting at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and finishing at Sai Van Lake Square.

According to the IC, the parade provides local art groups with a platform for annual performances in order to promote the diverse development of local cultural industries. DB