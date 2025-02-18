IC: Macau International Parade set to foster local participation

The 2025 Macau International Parade, scheduled for March 23, will feature over 50 local groups and several international performers, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced.

Director Deland Leong revealed that nearly 90 applications were received for the event, with selections based on established criteria to ensure a vibrant and diverse celebration.

In an interview, Leong shared details about the upcoming parade, which aims to showcase Macau’s cultural richness and community spirit.

“There should be more than 80, close to 90 applications. We will follow the previous selection criteria. We also hope that many local school groups can participate in the parade. We will select according to our plan. We may have more than 50 to 60 local groups participating. In addition, we will also add some foreign groups to form our parade together,” she said.

The parade, a highlight of Macau’s cultural calendar, emphasizes local participation, particularly from school groups, while also incorporating international performers to enhance its global appeal.

In addition to the parade, the IC is organizing outdoor concerts in March and May. Leong noted that the bureau has received numerous proposals for these performances.

“In fact, we have received a lot of applications, some of which may have been received in May or other months, or even later months, but we also have to look at our previous plans, such as the number of our visitors, which we also hope to increase gradually.

So, we may not necessarily receive them, and we can also include them in one of our plans, but we are doing the relevant work, and we will announce them to the public later,” she said.

When asked about expanding revitalization efforts to other old districts, Leong explained that the current focus remains on the six designated districts.

She highlighted the bureau’s ongoing work to transform short-term activities into medium- and long-term initiatives, aiming to improve community living spaces and support local economies through cultural and artistic projects.

Leong highlighted the bureau’s dedication to partnering with various government departments and stakeholders.

She mentioned that they actively seek feedback and implement policies designed to benefit residents, small and medium-sized businesses, and arts organizations. Victoria Chan