IC promotes local brands with Creative Pavilion at CCCIF

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has organized the participation of Macau’s cultural and creative entities in the 15th Cross-strait (Xiamen) Cultural Industries Fair (CCCIF) through a “Macau Creative Pavilion,” the IC has said in a press statement.

According to the IC, the goal was to promote local brands and cultural and artistic products, showcasing the cultural connotation and creative achievements of Macau, and deepening regional exchanges between Fujian Province and Macau.

The IC recruited local original and design brands that offer cultural and creative products in various styles – ranging from souvenirs, daily commodities, clothing, and accessories to art toys.

To increase the visibility of these brands, a promotional session was also held at the event.

The exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time,” a virtual reality experience highlighting the iconic Ruins of St. Paul’s, was presented at the Pavilion, attracting the attention of residents from the mainland.

At the event’s opening ceremony, the Head of the Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the IC, Ho Hong Pan, remarked that the purpose of establishing the Macau Creative Pavilion was to illustrate Macau’s cultural image “as a city of creativity and diversity.”

The IC, with the influence of the CCCIF, will advertise local brands in mainland China and create new opportunities for Macau’s cultural and creative sectors.

This year, 14 brands were among the participating exhibitors in the event held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

Staff Reporter