ID reaffirms need to keep current pool management system

The current public swimming pools management system needs to continue to be enforced, the Sports Bureau (ID) has told the Times.

Following several concerns from users regarding the management system of the pools operating under the ID, the bureau has told the Times that to ensure the quality of the services provided, and particularly the water quality, it is necessary to continue to operate three different time slots with a one-hour break between each slot.

These break periods are also used for the rest and meal breaks of the lifeguards on duty.

“To ensure that the water quality meets opening requirements, the Bureau will monitor and test the water quality several times every day,” ID said.

“Routine cleansing is carried out at the pool area and changing rooms every day.”

“During the one-hour closure between each session, staff will first clean and vacuum the pool area where suitable cleansing detergent is applied, and after all the swimmers have left, staff will then clean the changing room area to keep the facility clean and hygienic.”

“During the pool cleaning period, lifeguards will take rest and meal breaks, while staff in other position[s] will take turns to rest at other times.”.

The ID said the three sessions per day (effective from July 2020) “allow [] residents to go swimming before going to school and work, during [their] lunch break, or after school and work, meeting the general daily routine of most residents.”

“The ID has always put the safety of swimmers as a priority,” ID said.

“A sufficient number of lifeguards are arranged to be on duty when the swimming pool is open to the public.”

“The lifeguards on duty are required to stay at their posts, closely monitor the safety of all swimmers, and maintain order of use.”

“In addition, all staff are always required to mind their manners and conduct while on duty to ensure good quality of service.”

This comes after feedback from users who accused some pool staff of unprofessional behavior while on duty, as well as inappropriate comments about pool users.

Although noting their satisfaction with the current system, the ID also noted the importance of continuing to oversee the implementation of various measures and services at the swimming pools and keeping a close watch on the actual use of the swimming pools.

“Timely improvements will be made to provide a safe and good environment for residents to swim and exercise.”

Real-name ticketing

system is needed

On another topic of community concerns, the ID said that “Real-name purchase and check-in procedures are required at the swimming pool[s] managed by Sports Bureau.”

“In addition, to protect the safety of younger swimmers, children aged 12 and below must be accompanied by an adult when purchasing ticket[s] and using the pool.”

“Each adult can only bring in a maximum of two children, that is to say, each adult swimmer can purchase a maximum of three tickets, including one adult ticket and two children’s tickets.”

Private coaching activities are prohibited during individual use

In response to concerns aired by users of private teachers using public pools, namely Cheoc Van and Hac Sa Park, for swimming lessons, the bureau reaffirmed that “private coaching activities are prohibited during opening hours for individual use.”

“However, in response to the public request for various forms of swimming exercises, the Sports Bureau has designated sessions at D. Bosco College Sports Centre – Swimming Pool to allow swimming coaching activities upon individual application to avoid affecting other swimmers.”

The topic of the ID’s management system has been recently on the line with several community members, including a District Community Advisory Board member who last month noted the need for the bureau to differentiate between pools that are used for summer leisure and those that are used for swimming practice, easing on the rules of the first ones to meet the needs and expectations of families.