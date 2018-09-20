IFT holds discussion on Greater Bay Area tourism

The Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) yesterday launched the Greater Bay Area Tourism Talent Exchange Cooperation, which saw industry representatives gather to discuss the development of tourism in the region. The event ends tomorrow, September 21.

Leaders from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) joined experts and scholars from IFT and the University of Macau, as well as representatives of TripAdvisor, to attend discussion sessions.

Topics included the promotion of deeper cooperation across the Greater Bay Area’s tourism industry, and how to produce strong tourism brands in the region.

IFT President Fanny Vong said there is high demand in the Greater Bay Area for training in hotel and travel agency services. She added that Macau and IFT will expend more effort to offer such training opportunities in these areas, where Macau already possesses existing advantages.

The event, which was organized by three government departments and nine local tertiary institutions, is a key project under the Framework Agreement on Deepening Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macau Cooperation in the Development of the Bay Area.

Prior to the event, Macau had already launched several projects targeting the exchange of talent among cities in the Greater Bay Area. These include the Greater Bay Area Macau Youth Internship Program in June 2018, which sent 22 young locals for month-long internships with companies in Guangzhou.

