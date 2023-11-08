IFTM collaborates with Foshan University for cultural study

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) recently collaborated with Foshan University (FOSU) to carry out a five-day field study with the theme of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) in Foshan. FOSU is an educational partner of IFTM in Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) with offering joint Bachelor’s degree in Tourism Business Management. This time, 23 students conducted the field survey to understand the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) elements and their protection and management in Foshan.

