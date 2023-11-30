IFTM introduces Chinese language Master’s Degree programs

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) will add Chinese language as the medium of instruction to its repertoire of postgraduate programs in academic year 2024/2025. The new arrangements will take effect after being published in MSAR Gazette. With these changes, all MSc programs at IFTM will provide Chinese and English options as the mediums of instruction. The programs include International Hospitality Management, International Tourism Management, International Food and Beverage Management and International Gastronomy Management. The IFTM also added Smart Technologies in Hospitality and Tourism, Digital Marketing and Analytics and International Events Management (new program) in the Chinese language.

