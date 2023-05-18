IFTM students developed innovative smart tourism concepts for Sustaincia

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) has partnered with Macau-based high-tech enterprises consortium Sustaincia to organize courses and workshops about an innovative smart tourism concept developed by IFTM students. The students analyzed numerous scientific papers on smart tourism technology to understand the sector and interviewed almost 100 tourists to clarify tourists’ perception of smart tourism technologies. The results were revealed at the Lisboeta Hotel’s H853 Fun Factory. Representatives from Sustaincia attended, including co-founder Terence Lee who said that “there [were] numerous novel and useful solutions worth following up in the future.”

