IKEA confirms store to open in Macau

Swedish furniture company IKEA is set to open its first Macau store in Taipa in the first quarter of next year, the company announced yesterday in a press release.

Their debut Macau store is expected to be located in the shopping mall of the Nova Grand residence, next to the Central Park in Taipa. However, the company has been refusing to comment on the speculation.

For the last 10 years, the furnishing company’s Hong Kong franchise, operated by the Dairy Farm Group, has offered a delivery service to Macau. Macau purchasers of IKEA products from Hong Kong can enjoy the service free-of-charge when they spend over a certain amount.

Regarding the new store, the franchise’s managing director, Adrian Worth, said, “The new IKEA store will offer well-designed, affordable and practical home furnishing solutions to Macau consumers.”

The Macau store will take up 90,000 square feet. Besides furniture, it will feature an IKEA Café and a Swedish food market.

To prepare for the store opening, the company will organize Recruitment Days at Ngai Chon Center of General Union of Neighbourhood Associations from November 8 to 10. A hundred employees will be needed for the Macau store. AL